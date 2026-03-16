Rep. James Walkinshaw, D-Va., and four other House Democrats are asking federal watchdogs to investigate how officials at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) handled polygraph tests taken by the agency’s former acting director, Madu Gottumukkala.

In a March 13 letter to the inspectors general of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the Intelligence Community, the lawmakers raised concerns about whether Gottumukkala failed two polygraph tests and whether agency officials followed proper procedures tied to those results.

Gottumukkala told Congress in January that he did not fail a polygraph test – first reported by Politico – administered before the official could gain access to highly sensitive cyber intelligence information.

The lawmakers’ request centered on whether CISA complied with federal rules governing polygraph failures and security clearance reviews, as well as broader questions about potential retaliation against agency staff involved in administering the exams.

“We write with deep concern regarding the … [DHS] investigation into whether cybersecurity staff provided false information to the former Acting Director of the [CISA],” Democrats wrote. “We understand that Dr. Madhu Gottumukkala directed a newly created provisional investigatory unit to investigate this incident rather than referring it to the Inspectors General for an independent audit.”

The lawmakers pointed to federal statute requiring that if an official fails a polygraph test, the agency must notify the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), which then reviews the individual’s security clearance.

“However, it is unclear whether such actions were conducted,” the lawmakers wrote.

According to multiple Politico reports cited by the lawmakers, at least five career CISA employees and one contractor involved in scheduling and approving the polygraph exam had their security clearances suspended and were later placed on administrative leave.

The lawmakers said those actions occurred in early August and noted reports that the employees’ clearances remained suspended and they were still on administrative leave as of February 2026.

“We are concerned that Dr. Gottumukkala failed to adhere to established Intelligence Community and Security Executive Agent directives after failing a [polygraph test],” lawmakers wrote. “Moreover, we are alarmed that the then Acting Director of CISA is falsely accusing career CISA staff of providing incorrect information on the requirements to review sensitive information, given the fact that Dr. Gottumukkala requested access to the CAP [Controlled Access Program].”

The lawmakers asked DHS watchdogs to determine whether Gottumukkala violated Intelligence Community or DHS rules, how many CISA staff members were placed on leave, whether ODNI reviewed his clearance, and whether alleged retaliation related to the polygraph exams violated federal whistleblower protections.

Among the staff members reportedly placed on leave was former CISA Chief Information Officer Bob Costello, who announced his departure from the agency and federal service earlier this month.

Gottumukkala also departed CISA earlier this month to take a different role within DHS. Nick Andersen, the agency’s former executive assistant director for cybersecurity, stepped in as acting director following Gottumukkala’s departure.

CISA currently remains without a Senate-confirmed director. Sean Plankey – President Donald Trump’s nominee to lead the agency – was renominated after his initial nomination expired at the end of last year and has yet to secure Senate confirmation.

Plankey recently left the Coast Guard where he was serving as a senior advisor to “pivot and prepare for the task ahead” as the nominee to lead CISA, according to a LinkedIn post he made.