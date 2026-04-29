The Department of Defense (DOD) is launching a cyber apprenticeship program, designed to “rapidly cultivate a new generation of elite cybersecurity professionals,” officials said on April 28.

An announcement from DOD – which the Trump administration has rebranded as the Department of War – said the Cyber Registered Apprenticeship Program (Cyber RAP) will launch as a pilot this summer. It will provide a one-year, paid curriculum that combines online learning with immersive labs and on-the-job training.

Mentored by senior DOD cyber experts, apprentices will learn hands-on skills focusing on security operations, network defense, ethical hacking, and AI-driven cyber threat analysis, the DOD announcement said.

The program reflects DOD’s shift away from what the announcement called a “degree first” mindset in favor of skills-based, hands-on learning that can create a non-traditional cyber talent pipeline.

“This program is a critical investment in our people and the bedrock of our national security,” said Marci McCarthy, DOD’s Office of the Chief Information Officer director of external engagements. “The Cyber RAP provides a direct pathway for dedicated individuals to join our mission, securing the vital networks, infrastructure, and weapon systems that our Warfighters depend on every single day.”

According to congressional officials, DOD faced a 10% vacancy rate in cybersecurity positions as of September 2025, equaling about 25,000 empty positions. A similar shortfall of cyber talent has beset other federal agencies.

The Cyber RAP program aims to help by offering participants opportunities for permanent cyber positions within DOD, in roles such as cyber defense analyst, cyber defense infrastructure support specialist, and cyber defense incident responder.