A new tool powered by artificial intelligence (AI) is helping the Navy connect sailors with personalized job opportunities, and it’s already driving a 40% boost in second-term retention, according to Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Manpower and Reserve Affairs Ben Kohlmann.

Speaking at the Workday Federal Forum on Tuesday, Kohlmann pointed to the service’s evolving use of AI to improve how it manages talent across a force of roughly 200,000 enlisted sailors.

Specifically, Kohlmann highlighted a new “matching platform” that he is particularly excited about that junior enlisted personnel and early-career civilians developed at the Navy Personnel Command in Millington, Tenn.

The tool uses AI to recommend job opportunities based on individual preferences such as geographic location, family considerations, and career goals.

“Instead of having to reach out directly to these sailors, AI sends them a list of 10 jobs that we think would be best suited for their capabilities,” Kohlmann said. “The sailor doesn’t have to opt into that job, but now they believe and know that there’s a higher touchpoint value to what they want to engage in.”

“What we’ve seen is a 40% increase in the number of sailors who have decided to stay for their second term than we had previously outside of this, because that high touchpoint makes the sailors realize the Navy does care about them,” he added. “The Navy does have a career path in mind for them.”

Kohlmann pointed to his own experience as a junior officer to highlight the shortcomings of legacy assignment systems. While stationed in Lemoore, Calif., he wanted a transfer to Virginia Beach, Va. – while a colleague in his squadron preferred to remain in Lemoore.

Despite what appeared to be a straightforward swap that would satisfy both officers, the system instead assigned them in the opposite direction, with no flexibility to accommodate their preferences.

“I think AI is going to be able to enable us to make better decisions in line with the sailors’ needs. As long as we’re meeting the overall mission, we’re starting to see early progress there,” Kohlmann said.

Looking ahead, Kohlmann said success will hinge on the Navy’s ability to more precisely align talent with mission needs. A key part of that vision is the development of “digital twins” for both sailors and civilian personnel, he said, allowing the service to continuously track skills, performance, and career progression.

That data foundation could also help the Navy anticipate emerging mission requirements and generate job descriptions as new technologies reshape workforce needs, according to Kohlmann.

“My vision for this is getting the people on the bottom to really realize their full potential that they were put on Earth to do, matched with the broader strategic goals that the Navy has to drive impact and to preserve our national security across the world,” he concluded.