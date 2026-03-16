The U.S. Army has released the fifth draft of its upcoming professional services contract vehicle and is seeking additional industry feedback as it continues refining the effort.

The Marketplace for the Acquisition of Professional Services (MAPS) multiple-award contract will provide services to Army customers, portfolio acquisition executives, capability program executives, Defense Department agencies, and other federal agencies. Services may be delivered worldwide, including inside and outside the continental United States and in hostile environments.

The service said it made significant updates to the draft statement based on feedback from industry including refined acquisition criteria for the professional services contract. The vehicle is expected to carry a ceiling of $50 billion.

According to a request for proposal – posted on SAM.gov March 10 – the Army Contracting Command-Aberdeen Proving Ground intends to award a multiple-award, indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contract for MAPS. The contract will combine two existing vehicles: Responsive Strategic Sourcing for Services and the Information Technology Enterprise Solutions–3 Services contract.

Officials said combining the vehicles is intended to enhance flexibility, reduce redundancy, and improve cost efficiency when acquiring knowledge-based professional services.

The new contract will support the Capability Program Executive Enterprise Software and Service, formerly known as Program Executive Office Enterprise.

Technical areas included in the contract’s scoring structure include engineering, logistics, and operational services; research, development, test, and evaluation services; management and advisory services; emerging IT services; and foundational IT services.

The Army said several types of work will be excluded from the contract’s scope. These include inherently governmental functions, personal services, architect and engineering services subject to the Brooks Architect-Engineers Act, and construction services.

Responses to the survey are due by March 17.