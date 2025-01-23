The U.S. Space Force’s Commercial Satellite Communications (COMSATCOM) Office (CSCO) has big plans for fiscal years 2025 and 2026 to launch a new era of satellite communications.

According to the request for proposal posted to Sam.gov, the CSCO is seeking bids over the coming year for 18 separate commercial satellite services to make that vision a reality. The contracting opportunities are valued at up to $2.3 billion.

The shining star in the bunch is a program focused on maneuverable satellites in geostationary orbit (GEO), valued at nearly $900 million. Its primary aim is to secure satellite services and develop custom-built small GEO satellites, which offer greater agility and are lower in costs.

In a memo, CSCO Director Clare Hopper highlighted that the program aims to ensure the Space Force taps into innovations from the growing small GEO satellite sector. Hopper noted that the program marks a shift toward more flexible GEO operations, enabling the Space Force to deploy a mix of communication services and potentially lease constellations.

The projected award date for that program is July 2025.

Another substantial program is the U.S. Army’s introduction of the Satcom as a Managed Service program, which has a budget of $195 million to $205 million.

The program promotes a subscription-based model for outsourcing these services in a way that lets the Army optimize operational efficiency and cut overhead costs associated with traditional satellite systems.

The projected award date for that program is May 2025.

All program information laid out in the RFP are subject to change and based on known requirements for the coming year.