The U.S. Special Operations Command (SOCOM) is seeking to partner with industry and nonprofit organizations to accelerate the adoption of advanced technologies for maritime and cross-domain operations. A sources sought notice published Friday says the effort will be led by the command’s Special Operations Forces Acquisition, Technology, and Logistics directorate.

The effort, known as the Advancing Naval Capabilities through Holistic Opportunities and Resources (ANCHOR), aims to build a coalition of “technological excellence” that can quickly identify the technologies needed by special operations forces and develop prototypes to meet those needs.

The command will execute the effort with partners under a Participant Basic Agreement. The coalition would include participants from industry, nonprofit organizations, and other nonprofit entities.

“It is intended that Participants will perform a strategically important role in developing solutions focused on the development, demonstration, and transition of resilient and dynamic technological capabilities critically necessary for the Nation’s Special Operations Forces,” the notice states.

ANCHOR reflects SOCOM’s shift toward integrated, multi-domain operations that synchronize activities across maritime, air, land, cyber, and space environments. Officials said the approach is intended to extend operational reach, improve decision-making, and create flexible, asymmetric options for forces operating in contested environments.

“While grounded in the maritime environment, the focus is on capabilities that seamlessly connect and operate across domains, enabling distributed, networked, and resilient force employment from competition through high-end conflict,” the notice reads.

SOCOM outlined six initial high tech focus areas for capability development under the initiative.

The first area centers on unmanned systems, including aerial, surface, and underwater platforms. The command is seeking technologies that improve cross-domain coordination, reduce the logistical footprint of deployed forces, and deliver reliable data and effects in dynamic maritime conditions.

The second focus area addresses counter-unmanned systems. SOCOM is prioritizing tools that can detect, track, and neutralize hostile unmanned systems – including coordinated swarms – while operating within the constraints of maritime special operations.

“Solutions optimized for size, weight, and power; capable of functioning in contested electromagnetic environments; and effective against both kinetic and electronic attack vectors are of particular interest,” the notice states.

The third area involves command, control, communications, computers, cyber, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C5ISR). The command is particularly interested in technologies that strengthen edge connectivity, leverage artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled analytics for real-time situational awareness, and ensure data integrity across denied or degraded environments.

The fourth focus area centers on scalable effects – both kinetic and non-kinetic – such as directed energy, electronic warfare, and cyber capabilities. SOCOM is seeking “tunable” options ranging from temporary disruption to permanent disablement, with limited collateral damage and controlled attribution, integrated with C5ISR systems and deployable from distributed maritime platforms.

The fifth area targets human performance, including physical conditioning, cognitive training, and health monitoring to enhance readiness, reduce injuries, and extend the operational careers of special operations personnel.

The sixth area emphasizes human-machine teaming, including technologies that enable intuitive control of autonomous systems and immersive training through augmented and virtual reality. Officials said these capabilities can improve coordination between operators and machines while reducing cognitive burden.

SOCOM said the focus areas will be updated over time as the initiative evolves.

Responses to the notice are due by June 1.