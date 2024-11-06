Rep. Summer Lee, D-Penn., is leading Democrats in a new House bill that would mandate every Federal agency utilizing, funding, or overseeing AI to establish a civil rights office dedicated to combating algorithmic bias, discrimination, and associated harms.

The Eliminating Bias in Algorithmic Systems (BIAS) Act was first introduced by Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., nearly one year ago in December.

“With the Eliminating BIAS Act, we’re demanding transparency, accountability, and protection from technologies that – without oversight – could cause irreversible harm to Black, brown, low-income, and other vulnerable communities,” said Rep. Lee on Nov. 1. “This legislation is a proactive step to ensure AI works to lift people up, not shut them out.”

The bill would require each agency to have a dedicated civil rights office to identify, prevent, and address algorithmic bias, ensuring staff have the expertise to analyze and rectify discriminatory outcomes. The civil rights offices will submit reports to Congress detailing the risks posed by algorithmic systems, actions taken to mitigate these risks, and recommended legislative or administrative measures.

The Eliminating BIAS Act also calls for an interagency working group to facilitate best practices, coordinating across Federal agencies to protect civil rights in AI and ensure fair treatment for all communities.

The House bill is co-sponsored by Reps. Eleanor Holmes Norton, D-D.C., Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., Cori Bush, D-Mo., Suzanne Bonamici, D-Ore., Dwight Evans, D-Penn., Jesús “Chuy” García, D-Ill., Al Green, D-Texas, and Raúl Grijalva, D-Ariz.

“From housing to health care to national security, algorithms are making consequential decisions, diagnoses, recommendations, and predictions that can significantly alter our lives,” Sen. Markey said when he introduced the Senate companion bill late last year. “As AI supercharges these algorithms, the federal government must protect the marginalized communities that have already been facing the greatest consequences from Big Tech’s reckless actions.”

“My Eliminating BIAS Act will ensure that the government has the proper tools, resources, and personnel to protect these communities and mitigate AI’s dangerous effects, while providing Congress with critical information to address algorithmic harms,” he added.

The Senate Eliminating BIAS Act co-sponsors include Sens. Cory Booker, D-N.J., Ben Ray Lujan, D-N.M., Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Peter Welch, D-Vt., and Ron Wyden, D-Ore.