The U.S. Space Force has released a major update to its foundational policy doctrine that places renewed emphasis on space superiority and warfighting capabilities and marks the first significant revision since the service branch was established five years ago.

The newly revised Space Force Doctrine Document 1 (SFDD-1), released April 3, outlines a shift in focus from supporting roles – such as providing GPS, intelligence, and satellite communications – to asserting a more aggressive stance in space operations. The document envisions a force “prepared to defend critical space infrastructure” and putting the “space capabilities of adversaries at risk” to ensure U.S. strategic advantage in an increasingly contested domain.

“We are the military service dedicated to fighting in [space]. We do not merely provide support functions – we also employ military force to achieve space superiority in order to ensure our freedom of maneuver,” Chief of Space Operations Gen. B. Chance Saltzman, wrote in a foreword to the document.

A key highlight of the updated doctrine is the formal designation of “space control” as a core function of the Space Force – an idea long echoed by senior leaders but now codified in official policy.

According to the doctrine, “the desired outcome of space control activities is space superiority, a degree of control that allows forces to operate at a time and place of their choosing without prohibitive interference from space or counterspace threats, while also denying the same to an adversary.”

This includes both offensive and defensive counter-space operations to protect assets and disrupt enemy capabilities.

The doctrine also outlines core competencies the Space Force needs to perform its missions, including intelligence, cyber operations, command and control, and space domain awareness.

One month before the doctrine’s release, Saltzman highlighted its importance during a keynote at the Air and Space Forces Association Warfighter Symposium on March 3, urging Guardians to read and internalize its content.

“The Space Force will do whatever it takes to achieve Space Superiority … read SFDD-1 as soon as its available … think about what it means to you and your daily activities … and discuss it with your fellow Guardians. This is the first step in a much longer journey,” Saltzman said.