In an industry still grappling with a stubborn gender gap, female tech leaders are speaking up: mentorship and visibility are the secret weapons to help women break through and rise to the top.

While women have made significant strides in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields, the gender gap in tech remains a persistent challenge.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, women made up nearly 28 percent of the U.S. STEM workforce. That gender gap has been particularly wide in some of the fastest-growing and highest-paid jobs of the STEM field – like computer science and engineering – and came under further pressure during the pandemic as women were forced to balance work and home responsibilities.

According to recent data from the U.S. Census, women – who make up nearly half of the entire American workforce – have been making some gains but are still “vastly underrepresented” in the STEM workforce, holding less than one-third of all STEM jobs.

Nonetheless, women continue to break through in the tech industry, and according to several female tech leaders who spoke during Splunk’s Gov Summit on Dec. 11, mentorship has played a pivotal role in their success, helping them navigate challenges and shatter barriers along the way.

Melinda Rogers, the chief information officer at the Department of Justice, explained that throughout her career she has had the benefit of having good mentors to reach out to and learn from – both men and women.

“You come across someone whose style you admire, whose perspective you appreciate, and it’s okay to ask them to be your mentor. Mentors are usually incredibly flattered by the request, so don’t let the opportunity go to waste,” she said.

In addition to mentorship, the visibility of women in tech is crucial, said Jothi Dugar, the chief information security officer at the National Institutes of Health (NIH)’s Center for Information Technology (CIT). She explained that women interested in advancing their careers in the tech industry must not “be afraid to step into roles where [they] may be the first” because their presence can pave the way for others.

“Early in my career I noticed that I didn’t have anyone to look at that I can model after. So why don’t I just become that model for other people to be inspired by hopefully,” she said.

Dr. Wanda Jones-Heath, the principal cyber advisor for the Department of the Air Force, made similar comments about the visibility of women in tech, highlight how she “makes [herself] available for hiring panels or war panels, any type of panel where they need that representation as a woman.”

She continued, sharing how in her 35 years of public service being a mentor and staying visible has allowed other women to see that it’s possible to step into not just tech roles, but senior-level positions as well.

“Thirty-five years as a public servant has been a journey. I knew at an early age that I love technology, but my passion has always been people,” Jones-Heath said. “Growing up and in my 35 years, I rarely saw many women in the Department of the Air Force at the senior level. [By] being a mentor and being visible … others can see that it’s possible.”