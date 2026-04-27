The House of Representatives on April 21 voted to approve a fresh stream of grant funding for telehealth network and telehealth resource centers.

The Telehealth Network and Telehealth Resource Centers Grant Program Reauthorization Act approved by the House would amend the Public Health Service Act to provide $42.05 million of telehealth grant funding for each of fiscal years 2026 through 2030 – for a total of $210.2 million.

The Department of Health and Human Services’ Office for the Advancement of Telehealth provides telehealth funding and administers programs focused on direct services, research, and technical assistance.

The legislation is sponsored by Reps. David Valadao, R-Calif., and Adam Gray, D-Calif.

“In the Central Valley [of California], access to telehealth can mean the difference between early treatment and a serious medical emergency,” Valadao said. “This bipartisan bill ensures continued funding to expand telehealth services and is a practical way to improve access, reduce delays, and bring care closer to home.”

In a statement on the House floor, he emphasized, “In the Central Valley and rural communities across the nation, telehealth is a lifeline.”

The bill approved by the House does not appear to have companion legislation in the Senate.