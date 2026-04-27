The Department of Commerce said it is planning a $4.1 billion, 10-year cloud contract vehicle and will take a direct approach to working with major cloud providers, according to a recent procurement notice.

The planned blanket purchase agreement (BPA) will serve as a department-wide vehicle for native hyperscale cloud services, supporting a range of workloads including artificial intelligence and weather modeling.

Commerce said it intends to award the BPA directly to cloud service providers, limiting eligibility to major companies that both build and operate their own cloud infrastructure. The department said this approach is needed to meet demanding and specialized technical requirements and to ensure direct support from providers.

That decision could narrow the field of competitors and reduce the role of resellers or intermediaries. It aligns with broader federal efforts, such as the OneGov initiative, to simplify IT buying and work more directly with technology providers.

The BPA will be executed through the General Services Administration’s (GSA) eBuy platform and is limited to vendors that hold a GSA Multiple Award Schedule contract for cloud services.

Commerce emphasized that the notice is for planning transparency only and is not a request for proposals or industry feedback. The department did not provide a timeline for next steps.