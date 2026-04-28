The General Services Administration (GSA) has tapped Greg Hogan to serve as the acting assistant commissioner of Login.gov, the government’s identity-proofing platform, a GSA spokesperson told MeriTalk.

The spokesperson said that Federal Chief Information Officer (CIO) Greg Barbaccia, who is also serving as the acting director of GSA’s Technology Transformation Services, brought on Hogan for the role.

Hogan previously served as the CIO at the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) last year. He departed the OPM position in September to work in the White House’s National Design Studio.

“Hogan will focus on expanding agency adoption, enhancing user experience, and advancing Login.gov as a world-class identity platform while maintaining the highest security and privacy standards,” the GSA spokesperson told MeriTalk.

“This action reinforces our commitment to delivering secure, scalable technology solutions that serve the American people,” the spokesperson added.

GSA administers the Login.gov platform, which acts as a digital “front door” to the federal government. The system provides federal agencies with a single sign-on platform to verify the identity of individuals seeking access to government websites.

Login.gov’s previous director, Hanna Kim, departed the role in November to join Microsoft.