The U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has awarded Accenture Federal Services an IT infrastructure operations and modernization contract totaling $380 million.

Accenture said it will provide infrastructure operations and modernization work for the agency’s Washington headquarters, along with each of its divisions, offices, regional locations, and data centers.

The contractor also said it will “routinely assess and make enhancements to current CBP operations to optimize performance” for the agency’s Office of Information Technology.

“With more than 60,000 agency personnel, U.S. Customs and Border Protection is one of the largest law enforcement organizations in the world,” said Maurine Fanguy, managing director at Accenture Federal Services and CBP client lead.

“U.S. Customs and Border Protection, which operates in 48 countries across 328 ports of entry to protect the American people – has been a valued Accenture Federal Services customer for nearly two decades,” said David Pelgrim, a client delivery executive in Accenture Federal Services.

The $380 million contract announcement comes after Accenture won a $199 million contract last year with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) to support the agency’s Data Center Support Services (DCSS) work.