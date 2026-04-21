The countdown is on for MeriTalk’s America 250 Powering Progress Awards – and that means it’s time to mark your calendar for Tech Tonic on May 21 at Morton’s The Steakhouse in Washington, D.C., from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Join us as we recognize this year’s honorees with an evening of connection, celebration, and conversation.

So, who are this year’s Cyber Defenders and AI Innovators? They are the government and industry leaders driving real impact across federal IT – advancing AI, strengthening cybersecurity, and accelerating progress in automation, cloud, and customer experience.

As the nation approaches its 250th anniversary, these awards shine a spotlight on the changemakers powering innovation and modernization across the federal landscape. From the 5th Annual Cyber Defenders to the 3rd Annual AI Innovators, this year’s honorees represent the people pushing mission outcomes forward in meaningful ways.

We’re in the final stages of selecting this year’s class from a highly competitive pool of peer nominations – making now the perfect time to ensure you’re there to celebrate alongside them.

Expect to see a mix of familiar names and rising leaders who are shaping the future of government technology. In short, these are the people you’ll want to know.

Save your spot for Tech Tonic on May 21 in D.C. – and we’ll see you at Gov IT’s Happiest Hour!