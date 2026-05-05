The U.S. Army announced today that Chief Information Officer (CIO) Leonel Garciga has stepped down from his post.

In a statement on the Army CIO’s official X account, the Office of the Chief Information Officer said Garciga stepped down from his post on May 1. He has served as the Army’s CIO since July 2023.

“We bid farewell to Army CIO, Mr. Leonel Garciga, recognizing his remarkable service and transformative successes across the Army. On behalf of the OCIO, we thank him for his service and wish him continued success in the next chapter – farewell and all the best,” the statement said.

Garciga, a career civil servant, has served in roles spanning acquisition, engineering, intelligence, and information technology across the Department of Defense and the Intelligence Community since 2003.

As CIO, Garciga acted as the principal adviser to the secretary of the Army on information resource management and information technology, and their impact on warfighting capabilities.

During the tail end of his tenure, Garciga began to steer a shift in how the Army approaches modernization. In a recent interview with MeriTalk, he described a “reimagination” mindset aimed at improving how the Army meets operational demands.

“Try to refocus everybody on reimagining the way we do things,” Garciga said, noting that transformation involves not only adopting new technologies, but also changing underlying processes and workforce capabilities to deliver results at scale.

He said the approach has helped accelerate transformation efforts, “especially on the business system side of the house.”

Before becoming Army CIO, Garciga served as director of Army Intelligence Community Information Management within the Office of the Deputy Chief of Staff for Intelligence, or G-2. In that position, he provided operational, technical, and security oversight of intelligence IT capabilities. He also served as the Army’s intelligence community chief information officer, integrating systems across joint, intelligence, and national networks.

The Army has not yet announced a successor.