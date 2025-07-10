Workday – a cloud-based software vendor specializing in human capital management and financial management applications – today unveiled the launch of its new Workday Government subsidiary that is focused on helping the Federal government and accelerating its ongoing technology and service modernization efforts.

Workday Government General Manager Lynn Martin announced the launch of the new unit in a blog post today.

“This move aims to enhance the employee experience for government workers while adhering to strict security and compliance standards,” she said, adding, “this strategic move allows us to centralize and tailor our operations to meet the unique needs of these organizations by bringing decision-making closer to our customers, enabling greater agility, and delivering even more value.”

Workday – which already does extensive business with the Federal government – said the government is “facing a once-in-a-generation opportunity to modernize its aging infrastructure,” and that the launch of the new government-focused unit represents a deeper commitment to investing in and supporting that transformation.

In particular, the company pointed to the capabilities of its Workday Government Cloud platform to improve government worker experience; reinforce security through zero trust security-based architectures; speed modernization through embedded artificial intelligence capabilities; and take advantage of cloud scalability, customization, and innovation to reduce current IT burdens.

Workday also pointed to its extensive modernization work with private sector firms, and said, “It is our belief that the U.S. Government deserves the same level of transformation.”

“We are already delivering this at all levels of government,” Martin said in today’s blog post, adding, “from civilian agencies like the Department of Energy to supporting the intelligence community and Department of Defense, Workday Government is the strategic partner to address the current, critical need for U.S. Government modernization.”