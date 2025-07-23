The White House released its long-awaited AI Action Plan today with a renewed focus on easing permitting requirements to promote faster buildouts of data centers and semiconductor manufacturing plants in the United States.

The action plan also features one of its primary goals as having the departments of Commerce and State work with industry to deliver “secure, full-stack AI export packages” to American “friends and allies” overseas. The White House defined “full stack” as “including hardware, models, software, applications, and standards.”

The plan unveiled today follows President Donald Trump’s January executive order that pledged to deliver a new AI Action Plan within six months and to focus the plan on steps that will “sustain and enhance America’s global AI dominance.”

“Winning the AI race will usher in a new golden age of human flourishing, economic competitiveness, and national security for the American people,” the White House said today when it released the new plan.

In addition to its focus on exports and data center and semiconductor buildouts, the White House said the AI action plan aims to remove “onerous Federal regulations that hinder AI development and deployment.” The White House promised to seek private sector input on rules that should be removed.

The action plan further aims to “uphold free speech” in frontier AI models. That will be accomplished by “updating Federal procurement guidelines to ensure that the government only contracts with frontier large language model developers who ensure that their systems are objective and free from top-down ideological bias,” the White House said today.

Execution on the action plan, the White House said, will be pushed forward by more than 90 Federal government policy actions, which the Trump administration said it will “take in the coming weeks and months.”

Michael Kratsios, who runs the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy and helped to develop the action plan, said the plan “charts a decisive course to cement U.S. dominance in artificial intelligence.”

“This plan galvanizes Federal efforts to turbocharge our innovation capacity, build cutting-edge infrastructure, and lead globally, ensuring that American workers and families thrive in the AI era. We are moving with urgency to make this vision a reality,” Kratsios said.

“Artificial intelligence is a revolutionary technology with the potential to transform the global economy and alter the balance of power in the world,” said White House AI and Crypto Czar David Sacks today.

“To win the AI race, the U.S. must lead in innovation, infrastructure, and global partnerships,” Sacks said, adding, “At the same time, we must center American workers and avoid Orwellian uses of AI.”

Secretary of State Marco Rubio added, “Winning the AI Race is non-negotiable. America must continue to be the dominant force in artificial intelligence to promote prosperity and protect our economic and national security.”

“These clear-cut policy goals set expectations for the Federal Government to ensure America sets the technological gold standard worldwide, and that the world continues to run on American technology,” he said.