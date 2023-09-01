Wendy Noble has been appointed by the Biden Administration to be the new deputy director at the National Security Agency (NSA).

She will succeed George Barnes who will be finishing tenure in the deputy director position at the end of September.

“I am confident in Wendy’s ability to lead NSA as the next Deputy Director,” said NSA Director Gen. Paul M. Nakasone. “She has consistently been recognized for her outstanding contributions and dedication to our mission.”

In her new role, Noble will act as the NSA’s chief operating officer (COO) and will be tasked with “overseeing strategy execution, establishing policy, guiding operations, and managing the senior civilian leadership,” stated the agency.

Additionally, “she will support the U.S. defense and intelligence enterprise in the formulation of national security policies, and position NSA as an integrated mission partner enabling U.S. decisive advantage and security against foreign threats,” the agency said.

Noble had served as executive director at the NSA for more than two years where she provided “leadership in all areas of the global enterprise, guided operational strategies, and implemented policies while representing NSA’s interests both internally and externally,” stated the agency.

“We are fortunate to have such an exceptional leader who has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to our nation,” said General Nakasone.