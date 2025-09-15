The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) has dramatically ramped up its use of artificial intelligence in the past few years, but the Government Accountability Office (GAO) is flagging challenges the agency faces in using and managing generative AI.

GAO and VA officials testified before the House VA Subcommittee on Technology Modernization on Monday to discuss AI within the department. Notably, the VA reported 40 AI use cases in 2023 and 229 AI use cases in 2024.

VA Chief Technology Officer Charles Worthington told lawmakers that 82% of VA’s AI use cases come from the Veterans Health Administration. For example, the VA is using generative AI to automate various medical imaging processes.

In an interview with MeriTalk earlier this year, Worthington said that an AI-assisted colonoscopy device has resulted in a 21% increase in the odds of adenoma detection and an absolute detection increase of approximately 4% compared to colonoscopies without the device. Higher adenoma detection rates are associated with lower late-stage cancer incidence and reduced mortality.

“The Department of Veterans Affairs is committed to harnessing AI to improve the lives of veterans,” Worthington told lawmakers today. “Through strategic investments in AI tools and workforce capabilities, we strive to deliver faster, higher-quality, and more cost-effective services.”

Nevertheless, in its written testimony, GAO noted that in its prior reports the federal watchdog found that “VA has experienced longstanding challenges in managing its IT projects and programs.”

“This raises questions about the efficiency and effectiveness of its operations and its ability to deliver intended outcomes needed to help advance the department’s mission,” the testimony says.

During today’s hearing, Carol Harris, a director of information technology and cybersecurity at GAO, highlighted several challenges that the VA faces in using and managing generative AI.

Some of those challenges, Harris said, include complying with existing federal policies and guidance, having sufficient technical resources and budget for GenAI, and hiring and developing an AI workforce.

VA officials told GAO that they are working toward implementing the new AI requirements in the Office of Management and Budget’s April 2025 memorandum, M-25-21.

“Doing so will provide opportunities to develop and publicly release AI strategies for identifying and removing barriers and addressing the challenges,” Harris told lawmakers.

She also noted that GAO has 26 open recommendations for the VA regarding IT resource management.

“If the department implements these recommendations effectively, it will be better positioned to overcome its long-standing challenges in managing its IT resources and will improve its ability to address the rapidly changing AI landscape,” Harris said.