This Veterans Day, the Department of Veterans Affairs announced that it is proposing a new program that would fund designated VA telehealth access points in non-VA facilities, with a focus on expanding telehealth access in rural and medically underserved communities.

The VA also said it is proposing to eliminate copayments for all VA telehealth services to help lower costs and expand access to care for all veterans.

The proposed grant program, called Accessing Telehealth through Local Area Stations (ATLAS), would provide funding to organizations – such as nonprofits and private businesses – to offer veterans a comfortable, private space equipped with high-speed internet access to meet with VA providers remotely.

The grants would also provide designated funding to train on-site personnel to help support the program.

“Waiving copays for telehealth services and launching this grant program are both major steps forward in ensuring veterans can access health care where and when they need it,” VA Secretary Denis McDonough said in a Nov. 11 press release. “VA is the best and most affordable care in America for veterans – with these steps, we can make it easier for veterans to access their earned VA health care.”

This proposed rule is a part of the VA and the Biden-Harris administration’s efforts to expand access to timely, world-class care for veterans. In September, the VA announced the availability of tele-emergency care nationwide.

The VA has seen a dramatic increase in telehealth use as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. In March 2020, the VA averaged about 2,500 telehealth visits a day, but by February 2021, it was averaging 45,000 visits a day.

However, VA officials have noted that “the number one issue” to delivering telehealth services is a lack of sufficient and/or affordable broadband service in areas where some veterans live.

The proposed rule would help to bridge the digital divide, allowing veterans who may not have access to high-speed internet at home to take a telehealth appointment in their local community.

VA said the rulemaking can be viewed in the Federal Register on Tuesday, and it will be published and open for comment beginning Wednesday. The agency expects to publish a notice of funding opportunity for this grant program following publication of the final rule.