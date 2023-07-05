The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) is looking to modernize its supply chain management system and has issued a new solicitation that aims to bring in an easy-to-use, cloud-based solution.

The VA published the solicitation on SAM.gov on June 29, saying it envisions an integrated and intelligent enterprise supply chain modernization (SCM) and management solution.

“The VA Supply Chain manages the flow of goods, services, and information between all stakeholders, including within VA, external suppliers and service providers, and the ultimate customer – the veteran,” the solicitation says.

The VA said this includes information technology, prosthetics, pharmacy, healthcare technology management, biomedical engineering, facilities management, medical or surgical distribution, and burial and benefit equipment and supplies – among others.

“The goal of this effort is for VA’s Supply Chain to be recognized as an industry leader in supply chain solutions through innovation and collaboration with Federal and industry partners,” the solicitation adds. “VA seeks to meet this goal by implementing the most operationally effective/optimal SCM performance-based solution meeting the needs of all VA stakeholders involved in veteran support.”

The opportunity comes after the VA announced in December that it would be transitioning away from its previous supply chain management system – the Defense Medical Logistics Standard Support (DMLSS) – and was in the market for a new solution contract.

The VA adopted the $2.6 billion DMLSS system from the Defense Health Agency (DHA) in 2019, but the agency is now looking for a better fit.

“VA’s supply chain efforts are built around one goal: providing a cost-effective supply chain that ensures the delivery of world-class healthcare and benefits to veterans and their families,” Michael D. Parrish, VA’s chief acquisition officer, said in December.

“As the largest integrated healthcare system in the country, our supply chain logistics solution must meet the needs of the 1,298 medical facilities in our network and the millions of veterans that we serve – and this transition will help us do exactly that,” he added.

Those interested in the VA’s latest supply chain modernization effort must submit proposals by July 18.