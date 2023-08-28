The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) has hired Smitha Pushpangadan to serve as director of the Healthcare Analysis and Information Group (HAIG) within the Veterans Health Administration’s (VHA) Chief Strategy Office.

HAIG conducts national program reviews and management studies to provide VHA decision makers with key information needed to enhance strategic planning and policy reform.

According to her LinkedIn, Pushpangadan previously served at St. Luke’s Health for over eight years, including as the director of clinical informatics, the interim manager for clinical informatics, and a clinical informatics specialist.

She also served at MedStar Washington Hospital Center as a clinical information specialist and as an application analyst.