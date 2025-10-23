The U.S. Space Force (USSF) is asking industry to help shape the future of its orbital surveillance fleet, seeking feedback on a draft request for proposals for the next generation of satellites aimed at advancing on-orbit space domain awareness.

The draft solicitation for the Andromeda Program calls for industry input to refine requirements for new space-based technologies under the broader RG-XX program, which will replace the service’s legacy Geosynchronous Space Situational Awareness Program.

The future constellation is expected to monitor activity in geosynchronous orbit using commercially developed systems from multiple vendors.

The Space Force plans to issue a multi-vendor indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract, selecting between five and 15 companies, according to the draft RFP.

Under the draft terms, each awarded contractor will receive a minimum guaranteed task order of $100,000 to support a concept development oral presentation. The overall contract ceiling has not been specified, but individual task orders could reach up to $999.9 million, with a minimum order value of $15,000.

Industry participants are invited to review and comment on the draft’s technical requirements, design reference missions, and statements of work. Feedback should focus on feasibility, clarity, cost drivers, operational realism, and deliverable scope.

Comments are due by Nov. 4.