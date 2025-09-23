The U.S. Marine Corps (USMC) has finalized a deal to adopt an artificial intelligence-driven command and control (C2) system across its entire force.

The new deal with Palantir Technologies Inc. is for a service-wide license of the Maven Smart System (MSS), an AI-powered platform designed to enhance C2 capabilities across all levels of the force. Officials say the initiative is part of a broader effort to equip Marines with digital tools that are critical in an era of software-defined warfare.

MSS functions as a mission command application and data integration platform, providing a real-time, synchronized view of the battlespace. By aggregating data across joint and service command-and-control technology stacks, MSS is expected to support the Combined Joint All-Domain Command and Control (CJADC2) initiative. The platform enables rapid decision-making through automation and AI tools that streamline sensor-to-shooter workflows.

“As part of Force Design, we’ve made a deliberate effort to support maritime domain awareness and joint fires integration,” USMC Commandant Gen. Eric M. Smith said in a statement. “This capability enhances intelligence, targeting, and battlespace awareness to aid in faster decision-making.”

The agreement, finalized Aug. 15 and announced Sept. 10, was completed in collaboration with the Defense Innovation Unit, the chief digital and artificial intelligence officer, and the Army Research Lab. The contract is intended to support the USMC’s modernization efforts and expand access to data-centric tools for Marines in both tactical and support roles.

The contract was completed within five months of an initial request from Fleet Marine Force units, underscoring what officials described as an accelerated approach to integrating emerging technologies.

USMC plans to incorporate MSS throughout its Exercise Lifecycle, including during operations like Exercise BALIKATAN 25 and certification events for Joint Task Force Headquarters elements.

“The Marine Corps is at the forefront of adopting technologies that make our Marines more agile, adaptable, and responsive to any threat,” said Lt. Gen. Jerry Carter, deputy commandant for information. “Maven Smart System adds significant value to our ability to support the Joint Force.”

Under the agreement, MSS licensing will expand across all major subordinate commands, extending down to the tactical level. Elements of the Supporting Establishment will use the platform for training, integration testing, and support functions.