The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has awarded a $329 million contract to Accenture Federal Services to manage the agency’s comprehensive information assurance and privacy program.

The company will deliver services such as risk and compliance support, incident management, diagnostics and mitigation support, and threat intelligence and analysis. Accenture Federal Services will also provide a privacy program and cyber awareness training for USAID employees, according to the company’s June 6 press release.

“This contract award marks Accenture Federal Services’ first prime contract with USAID. We are thrilled to be tapped to lead this critical initiative for the Agency,” said John Roche, a managing director at Accenture Federal Services and the firm’s USAID client lead.

“We look forward to delivering innovative, cost-effective solutions that protect the integrity, confidentiality, and accountability of the Agency’s information assets,” Roche added.

The contract will support USAID’s Bureau for Management’s Office of the Chief Information Officer with a 10-year performance period.

Specifically, it will help the office manage an information assurance program that can adapt as the global threat landscape continues to evolve.

“USAID leads the Federal government’s international development efforts in more than 100 nations. To accomplish its humanitarian mission to reduce poverty and strengthen democratic governance, USAID relies on a vast network of partners and a complex technology ecosystem capable of addressing overseas challenges,” said Accenture Federal Services CEO John Goodman.

“Accenture Federal Services is honored to be entrusted with protecting the systems that form the framework of USAID’s enterprise operational capacity,” Goodman added.