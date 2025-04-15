Alvin “Tony” Plater, who has served as the Department of the Navy’s chief information security officer (CISO) since 2021, said he has retired from Federal service.

In a LinkedIn post, Plater said his four-year stint as the Navy’s top network security official “has been truly remarkable,” adding, “I am deeply thankful for the opportunities and challenges that have shaped my career.”

Plater said he has landed a new position in the private sector and promised details on that will be announced soon.

The former Navy CISO received the Meritorious Civilian Service award for outstanding service upon his retirement. He said that recognition “is a testament to the dedication and support of the DON CIO Leadership team, my DON CISO team, service CISOs, colleagues, and mentors.”

Prior to becoming the service branch’s CISO, Plater was a cybersecurity advisor in the Navy’s Chief Information Office from 2015 to 2018. Before that, he worked for 14 years at Booz Allen Hamilton in a variety of security and technology roles. Plater is a 20-year U.S. Army veteran.

Last year, Plater was named to MeriTalk’s 2024 class of Cyber Defenders, who are nominated by their peers in government and industry for outstanding service in pioneering the latest innovations that transform government cybersecurity.