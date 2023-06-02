The Department of Defense (DoD) is seeking potential industry partners to help with U.S. Army plans to shift its cloud service provider (CSP) reselling services function to a private contractor.

That effort is detailed in an Army Request for Information (RFI) published on May 30 and which talks about migrating legacy Army systems to cloud-based systems – an effort that has been in the works since 2019.

“Today, Cloud Account Management Optimization (CAMO) operates as the Army’s centralized CSP reseller and provides a web portal mechanism for customers to complete CSP account creation and funding tasks through a Government off the Shelf (GOTS) tool called the Army Cloud Management Portal (ACMP),” states the RFI.

“The Army requires a contractor to take over CSP reselling services and operations and continual enhancement of ACMP,” the RFI says.

The RFI is also looking for “innovative ideas to reduce manhours and systemic errors associated with managing the growing numbers of Contract Line Item (CLINS) established for CSP accounts while still meeting Army, DoD and Federal regulations,” states the RFI.

Potential contractors will need to establish that they are capable of providing “account and service provisioning, and billing management to the USG for AWS, Microsoft Azure, OCI, GCP and any additional CSPs required by the USG over the course of the contract,” the RFI says.

The request comes as the Army is looking to aggressively expand into cloud technology capabilities as laid out in the service branch’s 2022 Cloud Plan.

All interested vendors must respond to the RFI by June 16.