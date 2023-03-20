The U.S. Access Board has elected Gregory Fehribach as its new chair, and the General Services Administration’s (GSA) Katy Kale as vice chair.

The Access Board is an independent Federal agency that promotes equality for people with disabilities through leadership in accessible design and the development of accessibility guidelines and standards, including in the area of information and communications technology.

Fehribach is counsel to the Indianapolis-based law firm Tuohy Bailey and Moore LLP, and a longtime counselor to clients on the national, state, and local level on the nuances of the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1988.

Kale is deputy administrator at GSA, and was president at Elevate. During the Obama administration, she was assistant to the president for management and administration, director of White House operations, and chief of staff at GSA.

“It’s a humbling honor to serve as Vice-Chair for the U.S. Access Board and to help lead the critical work it is doing to advance accessibility throughout the federal government,” Kale said. “Under the Biden-Harris Administration, the amazing teams at GSA and across government are working harder than ever to advance the principles of diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility, and I’m thrilled to take on this new role to help further strengthen and broaden that work alongside the other dynamic and distinguished Board members.”