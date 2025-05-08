Tyto Athene, a Reston, Va.-based Federal systems integrator, said today it completed the acquisition of stackArmor, Inc., which provides compliance acceleration solutions across a wide range of Federal government policy requirements.

These include FedRAMP, FISMA, StateRAMP, Criminal Justice Information Services (CJIS), and the Defense Department’s Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC). Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Dennis Kelly, chief executive officer at Tyto Athene, said the acquisition of stackArmor represents a “significant milestone in Tyto’s growth strategy.”

“stackArmor’s innovative cyber, compliance, and cloud automation solutions will immediately enhance our ability to support critical missions across defense, national security, and public safety sectors,” Kelly said.

“We’re excited to welcome co-founders Gaurav ‘GP’ Pal and Fawad Siraj and the entire stackArmor team to the Tyto family as we work together to help our customers achieve mission success,” the CEO said.

“stackArmor will provide Tyto with industry-leading cloud strategy, migration, and cloud managed services for regulated industries in compliance with FedRAMP, FISMA, CMMC, HIPAA, StateRAMP, CJIS, and NIST standards,” said Tyto Athlene, which is a portfolio company of Arlington Capital Partners.

stackArmor will also provide its cyber automation and continuous monitoring solutions, ThreatAlert ® Security Platform and Continuous ATO (cATO), to further bolster Tyto’s cyber support for government partners, the company said.

“By combining the capabilities of Tyto and stackArmor, we’re able to deliver secure and cost-efficient digital infrastructure that accelerates the mission of our government and defense customers through automation,” said stackArmor’s Pal. “We share a deep commitment to public sector innovation, and we look forward to joining the Tyto family to propel business growth and operational excellence.”

The acquisition, said Arlington Capital Partners Managing Partner Michael Lustbader, “complements Tyto’s acquisitions of MindPoint Group and Microtel, underscoring our commitment to building a differentiated portfolio of mission-enabling technologies and services.” He added, “Their expertise in automation and cloud enhance Tyto’s position in delivering secure, compliant cloud solutions and support Tyto’s development into a premier end-to-end digital transformation partner for the Federal government.”