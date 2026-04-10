The Treasury Department said Thursday that it will share cyber threat information with digital asset firms through a new initiative to strengthen cybersecurity across the digital asset industry.

The effort is led by Treasury’s Office of Cybersecurity and Critical Infrastructure Protection. Officials said it will provide eligible digital asset firms with the same cybersecurity information that traditional financial institutions receive. Digital asset firms provide tools, platforms, or services needed to interact with digital money and property such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, or stablecoins.

“Digital asset firms are an increasingly important part of the U.S. financial sector, and their resilience is critical to the health of the broader system,” Luke Pettit, assistant secretary for financial institutions at the Treasury, said. “By extending access to the same high-quality cybersecurity information used by traditional financial institutions, Treasury is helping promote a more secure and responsible digital asset ecosystem.”

It is unclear what criteria must be met to qualify for cyber threat information sharing initiative.

Treasury’s announcement follows billions of losses in theft in recent years. In 2025, the cryptocurrency industry lost over $3.4 billion largely through personal wallet compromises and sophisticated attacks on private key infrastructure and signing processes, according to blockchain data firm Chainalysis.

Tyler Williams, counselor to the secretary for digital assets, said that the new initiative aligns with Congress’s GENIUS Act, which was signed into law July 2025 to create a comprehensive regulatory framework for stablecoins.

Williams said the initiative specifically aims to promote “responsible innovation grounded in strong cybersecurity and operational resilience.”

“As digital assets become more integrated into the financial system, access to timely and actionable cyber threat information is essential to protecting consumers and safeguarding the stability of U.S. financial markets,” he explained.

The initiative also aims to advance recommendations made by President Donald Trump’s Working Group on Digital Asset Markets, the department said.