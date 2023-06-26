The Department of Treasury has awarded Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) a $1.3 billion cloud modernization contract to “support a complete range of cloud and professional IT services,” the company announced last week.

The single-source, seven-year contract – dubbed T-Cloud – has been in the works since 2019, when the Department of Treasury detailed its goals and vision to move to cloud services through the Treasury Cloud Acquisition Roadmap.

“T-Cloud will enable the Treasury Department to rapidly and securely adopt a modern, flexible and cost-effective approach to utilizing and consuming data in the cloud,” Bob Genter, SAIC’s president for the defense and civilian sector said in a June 22 statement. “SAIC is honored to be the Treasury Department’s cloud services digital transformation partner.”

The agency’s cloud roadmap stated in 2019 that, “At present, Treasury Bureaus are individually moving forward with cloud solutions, and have implemented a number of cloud solutions to address unique mission priorities requiring agile and elastic approaches, often through duplicative contract actions. This scattered approach, while offering varying degrees of agility for individual customers, ignores opportunities for cost reduction through service deduplication and consolidated procurement actions.”

The $1.3 billion T-Cloud contract awarded to SAIC on June 22 supports Treasury’s adoption and transformation of a multi-cloud environment by centralizing management of the systems infrastructure, platform, and software-as-a-service by a single broker.

The company said that in addition to full suites of AWS, Microsoft, Google, IBM, and Oracle cloud services, there are additional opportunities to onboard new cloud service providers.

SAIC is now responsible for delivering a shared service cloud infrastructure model that provides enterprise-wide efficiencies in access, contracting, and security. The company said it will also provide services for business operations, technical, security, network, service desk, subject matter expert support, and transition services.

“The T-Cloud contract aligns with SAIC’s strategy to focus on Growth and Technology Accelerants (GTAs), in the area of secure cloud capabilities. This includes SAIC’s unique suite of cloud migration tools called CloudScend,” SAIC said. “As the prime industry partner for the U.S. Air Force Cloud One program, SAIC continues to lead cloud transformation across the DOD and now for the civilian market.”