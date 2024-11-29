After rigorous competition featuring over forty groundbreaking ideas, Space Systems Command (SSC) has selected three innovative projects for funding in its 2024 Fight Tonight competition, with solutions ranging from accelerating space data processing to forging new commercial partnerships.

Lt. Gen. Philip Garrant, commander of Space Systems Command, announced the results during the Space Force Ball in Los Angeles Nov. 15.

The SSC’s annual Fight Tonight competition debuted three years ago seeking to empower solutions in alignment with the critical Space Force mission of ensuring a secure space domain for all.

The competition is open to all SSC government employees and all ideas must have an operational sponsor from the Space Operations Command to validate that the proposal is operationally relevant.

This year, SSC challenged participants to address key areas including reducing operator workload, improving space situational awareness, enhancing the common operating picture for ops centers, supporting operations in denied areas, and boosting the resiliency of Tracking, Telemetry, and Command systems.

The three funded submissions were selected from the seven finalist teams, following their presentations to a panel of SSC senior leadership and judges last month.

Here are the top picks: