The U.S. Space Force is delaying the launch of its first next-generation missile warning satellite to geosynchronous (GEO) Earth orbit from late 2025 to “no earlier” than March 2026, according to a new report from the Government Accountability Office (GAO).

The satellite is part of the Next Generation Overhead Persistent Infrared (Next-Gen OPIR) program, designed to replace the Space-Based Infrared System (SBIRS) as the cornerstone of America’s space-based missile warning capabilities.

Next-Gen OPIR currently consists of six dedicated satellites in GEO orbit, plus two additional infrared sensors hosted on classified satellites in highly elliptical polar orbits. The new system will include just four satellites — two in GEO and two in polar orbit — but will feature more advanced capabilities for detecting and tracking both ballistic and hypersonic missiles.

Lockheed Martin is developing the GEO satellites, while RTX is building the critical infrared sensor payloads.

In February 2025, program officials told GAO that the satellite will be delivered as planned in September 2025, but GAO investigators were recently informed that the Next Gen OPIR GEO will be delayed “and launched no earlier than March 2026,” the report states.

The delay is due not only to lingering technical hurdles, but also to a growing backlog in the Space Force’s launch schedule, program officials told GAO.

Air Force officials had suspected and previously warned that the payload issues could push the launch timeline into 2026 due to previous delays the Next-Gen OPIR program has faced. RTX delivered the first payload in August 2024 following a 13-month delay caused by technical challenges.

This delay, GAO says, signals a larger issue within the Department of Defense’s (DoD) approach to developing advanced weapon systems. The report highlights persistent inefficiencies in how the DoD manages acquisition, noting that despite recent reforms meant to speed up development, many programs continue to rely on outdated, linear processes that are ill-suited for today’s rapidly evolving technological demands.

Still, there are signs of progress. While the GEO satellite segment faces delays, the polar-orbiting satellites — being developed by Northrop Grumman — remain on track. According to GAO, that portion of the Next-Gen OPIR program is scheduled for its first launch in 2028,