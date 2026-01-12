The U.S. Space Force’s Space Systems Command (SSC) awarded nine National Security Space Launch Phase 3 Lane 1 launches aimed at improving missile warning and missile tracking capabilities.

The awards support missions for the Space Development Agency (SDA) and the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) and total $739 million.

Under the SDA-2 task order, two launches will carry 18 Tranche 2 Tracking Layer space vehicles built by L3Harris, while one additional launch will carry eight Fire-control On Orbit-support-to-the-war Fighter (F2) space vehicles built by Millennium Space Systems.

The F2 mission is an eight-satellite low Earth orbit demonstration constellation intended to provide missile defense capabilities against complex targets.

The SDA-3 task order includes two launches for 18 Tranche 2 Tracking Layer space vehicles built by Lockheed Martin. A separate task order, NTO-5, supports an NRO mission set.

SSC awarded the SDA-2 and SDA-3 missions to SpaceX. Launches for SDA-2 are projected to begin in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2026, while SDA-3 launches are projected to begin in the third quarter of fiscal year 2027.

The NTO-5 launches were also awarded to SpaceX and are projected to occur in the first quarter of fiscal year 2027 and the second quarter of fiscal year 2028.

The National Security Space Launch Phase 3 Lane 1 program is intended to provide launch services for a range of national security missions, with an emphasis on schedule efficiency and cost control.

“Our mission to deliver national defense capabilities to the joint force is achieved with each task order we award,” Col. Matt Flahive, system program director for Launch Acquisition, said in a statement. He said the awards reflect an effort to deliver capabilities on a faster timeline while maintaining cost awareness.

“The task orders awarded in support of our mission partners, SDA and NRO, demonstrate the importance we have placed on being time efficient and cost conscious in our Phase 3 Lane 1 approach to reliably deliver space capability to the warfighter quicker and at the best value to the American taxpayer,” he said.