The U.S. Space Force has activated a new acquisition unit tasked with advancing its efforts across narrowband, tactical, and strategic satellite communications (SATCOM) systems.

The Satellite Communications System Delta 88 (SYD 88) was officially activated last month during an assumption of command ceremony at the Los Angeles Air Force Base on Sept. 12. Col. A.J. Ashby assumed command of SYD 88.

“This is an all-hands-on-deck endeavor,” Ashby said in a recent statement announcing the new unit. “War-winning combat operations require the ability to shoot, move, and communicate through the conflict continuum.”

The new unit falls under the Space Systems Command (SSC) and is the latest in a series of “System Deltas” created to integrate acquisition personnel and Space Force operators into unified teams. The goal is to accelerate the delivery of operational capabilities and improve readiness.

SYD 88 will be part of SSC’s Military Communications and Positioning, Navigation, and Timing Program Executive Office, designed to synchronize acquisition efforts across narrowband, tactical, and strategic SATCOM systems.

According to SSC officials, the activation streamlines acquisition decision-making and removes inefficiencies, positioning the Space Force to deliver capabilities “at the speed of relevance.”

SYD 88 includes three System Program Directors overseeing strategic, tactical, and narrowband SATCOM systems. These leaders, along with direct-report System Program Managers, will develop and field satellite systems, ground segments, and software to strengthen space-based communications for U.S. and allied forces.

System Deltas like SYD 88 consolidate system design and delivery under mission-focused acquisition commands. These units are aligned with Space Operations Command Mission Deltas, which handle operations and sustainment, to improve readiness and unify command efforts.

More SSC System Deltas are expected to complete the shift toward integrated and synchronized acquisitions across mission areas.

“We will be relentless in the pursuit of principled acquisition excellence,” Ashby said. “We’ll deliver systems that complicate our adversaries’ space order of battle and shape their perception of U.S. space capabilities.”