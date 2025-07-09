The Space Development Agency (SDA) announced on Tuesday that it has selected Gurpartap “GP” Sandhoo to serve as the agency’s new deputy director.

In this role, Sandhoo will help oversee the execution of the development, fielding, and operation of the Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture (PWSA). The PWSA is a sprawling network of satellites envisioned to serve as the backbone of the Pentagon’s Joint All-Domain Command and Control system.

Sandhoo replaces SDA’s inaugural deputy director, Ryan Frigm, who stepped down last week.

“I’d like to thank Ryan for his immeasurable contributions and leadership over the last six years as we built the agency from the ground up and accelerated space acquisition strategies to get capabilities into the hands of warfighters at speed,” said SDA Director Derek Tournear on July 8.

“We are pleased to have GP seamlessly move into the deputy director position where he will leverage his impeccable space acquisition credentials and experience during this crucial period as we prepare to launch the PWSA’s Tranche 1, the initial operational capability, later this summer,” Tournear added.

Previously, Sandhoo served as the vice president and chief architect at Quantum Space, as well as the director for emerging technologies at Northrop Grumman. He also served as the deputy director at the Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Agency (IARPA).

Sandhoo is also a military veteran who served for over 36 years with the Navy and Marine Corps in both active and reserve components.