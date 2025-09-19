Sandy Radesky, associate director for vulnerability management at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), announced her departure from the agency this week after nearly three years of service.

In a Sept. 18 LinkedIn post, Radesky said that while she has been “honored to serve at CISA,” she “recently decided to transition” from her role within the Cybersecurity Division.

“I would like to personally thank my colleagues at CISA for their friendship and partnership. I thoroughly enjoyed spending my time with such passionate and creative problem solvers,” Radesky wrote.

“In case you didn’t already know what my team and I were able to do over the past few years… we built amazing capabilities and delivered thousands of technical assessments for state and local, critical infrastructure, and federal agencies,” she added.

Radesky, who first joined CISA in January 2023, played a central role in driving programs at CISA such as Secure by Design. She also helped shape CISA’s efforts to advance software bill of materials (SBOM) adoption and practices.

In her post, Radesky highlighted her work on CISA’s Cross-Sector Cybersecurity Performance Goals (CPGs), the Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVE) Program, and the Known Exploited Vulnerabilities (KEV) Catalog.

Radesky did not share what her next steps are, but said, “I’ll keep y’all updated. Onward and upward!”

Prior to her time at CISA, Radesky served in various roles across the Pentagon, including as the deputy chief information officer for the U.S. Fleet Cyber Command.