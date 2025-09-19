The Senate on Thursday confirmed Katie Sutton to be the Pentagon’s new assistant secretary of defense (ASD) for cyber policy in a 51 to 47 vote. Sutton was confirmed alongside several other nominees for senior technology and national security posts.

Sutton becomes the second person to formally serve in the role of ASD for cyber policy, a position created by Congress in the fiscal year (FY) 2023 defense policy bill in response to the Department of Defense’s (DOD) – which the Trump administration has rebranded as the Department of War – expanding focus on cyberspace in military operations.

Prior to Sutton’s confirmation, Austin Dahmer had been carrying out the duties of the assistant secretary of defense for cyber policy in an acting capacity. She succeeds Michael Sulmeyer, the first Senate-confirmed official to hold the position, who stepped down earlier this year after six months in the role. Several individuals temporarily filled the post following his departure.

The confirmation comes amid increased emphasis on cybersecurity and digital modernization efforts within the DOD, which has been adjusting its structure to meet emerging threats in cyberspace. In her new role, Sutton will lead the development and oversight of policies related to cyber operations and ensure the department’s cyber capabilities align with national defense strategies.

Among her top priorities will be evaluating the potential consolidation of military cyber training programs and DOD cybersecurity service providers – a recommendation made by the Government Accountability Office – in an effort to improve efficiency and reduce costs.

Sutton was one of several nominees confirmed Thursday to fill top national security roles.

Michael Dodd was confirmed to serve as ASD for critical technologies. In this position, created alongside the cyber policy role in the FY 2023 defense policy bill, Dodd will oversee next-generation military capabilities within the Pentagon’s research and engineering directorate. Maynard Holliday previously served in the role during the Biden administration.

Brent Ingraham was also confirmed to serve as the U.S. Army’s acquisition chief, replacing Doug Bush, who led the office throughout much of the previous administration. Ingraham had previously served as the Pentagon’s acting deputy undersecretary for acquisition and sustainment.

Additionally, the Senate confirmed George Wesley Street to lead the National Counterintelligence and Security Center. Street will oversee U.S. counterintelligence efforts targeting foreign intelligence threats, insider threats, and cyber intrusions. He’s the first Senate-confirmed director of the center since Michael Casey resigned in January.