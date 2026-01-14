A new Senate bill would direct the U.S. Small Business Administration to provide a range of help to small businesses that are looking to implement artificial intelligence (AI) technologies.

The AI for Mainstreet Act was introduced on Jan. 7 by Sens. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., and Todd Young, R-Ind.

The senators said the bill would “provide training, guidance, and support to American small businesses choosing to evaluate and implement” AI.

That help would be offered through SBA’s existing Small Business Development Centers on a nationwide basis.

Support provided by the centers would include “how to utilize AI to streamline business functions and operations, better plan for unexpected circumstances, protect data and intellectual property, and improve cybersecurity,” the senators’ offices said.

“Our bill will provide training, guidance, and support to ensure more American small businesses are equipped with the tools needed to compete in today’s evolving digital economy,” said Young.

“As artificial intelligence becomes an essential workplace tool, small businesses should not be left behind,” Cantwell offered.

“This legislation will help provide guidance and training to thousands of Washington small businesses on how they can use AI to help their businesses grow and thrive,” she added.

Similar legislation was introduced in the House in October 2025 and approved in November 2025 by the House Small Business Committee in November. The measure awaits final action by the full House.