Congress must work in a bipartisan fashion to effectively create guardrails for the implementation of AI technologies and to lead in AI technologies globally, according to Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va.

During Politico’s Global Tech Day on June 15, Sen. Warner talked about Congress’ hasten approach to understanding AI technologies and how to best set up guardrails in an effort to remain a global leader in AI tech.

“I think in Congress we all are trying desperately to learn as quickly as possible. And I’ve had probably a half dozen sessions, all bipartisan, on a host of issues about educating what AI is [and] how it works. And as we get into generative AI, how we put guardrails,” said Sen. Warner.

The senator added that for the United States to maintain its lead in AI technologies, the government must work in a global fashion to create international standards for AI technologies.

“I do think it’s really important that we work…in conjunction with our friends in the U.K., Europe, and finally, around the balance of the world,” said Sen. Warner.

The need to work in such an international fashion comes as the United States looks to deter foreign advisories – such as China – from using AI technologies nefariously.

“Many of us believe that we are in an enormous technology competition, particularly with China, and that national security means who wins the battle around AI, who wins the battle around the race around quantum computing, advanced energy, synthetic biology,” said Sen. Warner. “So, we feel those are all within the gambit of national security.”