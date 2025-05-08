The Small Business Administration (SBA) has tapped Hartley Caldwell as what appears to be its third chief information officer (CIO) since the start of the Trump administration in January.

The news comes according to the agency’s website and the CIO.gov leadership directory, which lists Caldwell as holding the position.

Caldwell most recently served as the CIO of Fiserv, a financial technology (fintech) company, according to his LinkedIn profile. Before that, he worked at other fintech companies, including First Data Corporation, where he was the head of debit and STAR technology, and Citi, where he served as head of global open banking.

He got his start at IBM and then moved on to Donnelly Enterprise Systems, later working at E*TRADE Financial before his more recent roles.

This is Caldwell’s first role within the Federal government, according to his profile.

Prior to Caldwell, Douglas Robertson had been SBA’s deputy CIO and chief technology officer, according to an SBA webpage. Robertson had also formerly served as the acting CIO.

Marcus Alonza has listed on his LinkedIn profile that he is serving as the SBA CIO and that he has been in that position since February. It is unclear when or why he left that position.

Caldwell received a Bachelor of Arts in political science from the University of Georgia and received a Master of Business Administration from the Wake Forest University School of Business.