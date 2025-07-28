Veterans living in rural America are being left behind by Federal healthcare systems due to shortages of robust broadband services and limited telehealth access, lawmakers and witnesses warned on July 25 during a field hearing of the House Veterans’ Affairs Subcommittee on Technology Modernization.

During the hearing, which was held in Urbana, Ill., members of Congress heard firsthand how the Department of Veterans Affairs’ (VA) telehealth programs remain out of reach for many veterans in rural areas who lack reliable internet access.

They also heard how broadband funding cuts by the Trump administration have hampered state efforts to provide internet services to rural areas.

“Geography should never be a barrier to care,” said Rep. Tom Barrett, R-Mich., chairman of the subcommittee. “If a veteran qualifies for VA healthcare, it’s our job to make sure they can get it without delays, without confusion, without frustration, and without giving up.”

“Unfortunately, telehealth is only a solution for veterans who have access to sufficient internet and the technical knowledge to use it. It’s sad that in 2025 there are still parts of Illinois and the country that don’t have access to broadband internet,” added Rep. Nikki Budzinski, D-Ill., the ranking member of the subcommittee.

According to testimony from Hillary Rains, the community engagement manager at the Illinois Office of Broadband, only about 67 percent of Illinois veterans have and use broadband services.

Notably, the Federal Communications Commission estimates that 28 percent – almost a third of rural residents – lack broadband access.

“Expanding access is the key to the health and well-being of rural veterans,” Rains said.

Rains noted that programs like Connect Illinois, an equity-focused broadband infrastructure program, allow internet service providers to build high-speed fiber infrastructure in rural areas.

Another program, the Digital Equity Act, was set to “provide $2.75 billion to states to support programming and subgrants to direct service organizations with veterans being targeted as one of the vulnerable populations most affected by the digital divide,” Rains said.

Some of the proposed programs would have supported veterans with the resources and tools needed to access high-speed internet, as well as through digital literacy classes, mobile skill-building hubs, and secure community telehealth rooms.

Unfortunately, Rains said the Trump administration terminated the Digital Equity Act and its appropriated funding by executive order, “leaving these programs unfunded.”

However, a witness from the VA said that the department is also committed to investing in internet and telemedicine access for veterans.

“One of the programs that we have related to this broadband discussion we’ve been having is what we call the Digital Divide Program, and that’s where we literally issue VA-loaned iPads and tablets that have internet connectivity for veterans that are in rural areas who can’t afford it,” said Daniel Zomchek, the director of the VA’s Veteran Integrated Service Network 12.

“That gives them the ability to connect with their clinician at their kitchen table, and we’ve distributed thousands of those across the network,” he said, adding, “We will never stop in terms of that outreach and finding connectivity for our vets.”