Before the books close on fiscal 2025 you’re invited to check the pulse of the Federal technology market with us at Tech Tonic on Sept. 18 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Morton’s The Steakhouse in Washington, D.C.

As the fiscal year rushes to its close, and the government pushes through its final round of acquisition deals before approved funding runs out, it’s more important than ever for government decision makers and tech providers to get face-to-face to prioritize year-end transactions. Time to dot the I’s and cross the T’s on FY 2025 spending – and look ahead to fiscal year 2026 priorities in October.

And there’s no better place for that government-industry networking than at MeriTalk’s Tech Tonic – the Happiest Hout in Govt IT – which convenes hundreds of government and industry technology experts for dialogue, fun, and refreshments.

Sizing up the future, we’ll also be rolling out an early look at MeriTalk’s 2026 Fed CXO Forecast and dig into top priorities from Federal IT leaders that will set the pace for the coming fiscal year.

So save Sept. 18 on your calendar for Tech Tonic at Morton’s the Steakhouse in Washington, D.C., to prepare for the final prioritization of government spending for fiscal 2025, and lay the groundwork for an even better year to come.

Hit the go button here and we’ll see you at Tech Tonic on Sept. 18!