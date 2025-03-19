House Homeland Security Chairman Mark Green, R-Tenn., is pressing the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) for answers on the government’s efforts taken to address cyber threats emanating from China, and demanding proof of action as concerns mount over Beijing-linked hackers infiltrating U.S. infrastructure and networks.

In a letter sent to Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem on March 17, Rep. Green requested documentation by March 31 on efforts to counter Chinese cyber threats. He called the Biden administration’s transparency on the issue “unacceptable and disconcerting.”

“Despite officials raising the alarm about Volt and Salt Typhoon, we still know very little about them – except that Volt Typhoon, in particular, continues to compromise our critical infrastructure,” wrote Rep. Green.

The March 17 letter follows bipartisan concerns voiced over what has been called a comprehensive Chinese campaign to target U.S. critical infrastructure through cyber operations.

In February 2024, CISA, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and other agencies issued an advisory warning that People’s Republic of China (PRC)-affiliated threat actor Volt Typhoon had compromised several U.S. critical infrastructure organizations.

In October, a report from the Wall Street Journal revealed that Salt Typhoon – a People’s Republic of China (PRC)-affiliated threat actor – may have accessed the wiretapping systems that carriers AT&T, Verizon, and Lumen maintain for the benefit of law enforcement agencies.

CISA later confirmed the hack, noting the intrusion had targeted political figures, including then-presidential candidates Donald Trump and Kamala Harris, and then-vice-presidential candidate JD Vance. Around the same time, a new PRC-affiliated cyber group known as Flax Typhon emerged.

A report from a CISA subcommittee published late last year revealed that the U.S. Federal government is not equipped to withstand a cyber conflict with China.

“As National Coordinator of Critical Infrastructure Security and Resiliency, CISA plays a pivotal role in the nation’s response to Volt and Salt Typhoon,” wrote Rep. Green. “CISA must be prepared and equipped to rapidly respond in times of crisis, as well as accountable to its stakeholders across the public and private sectors.”

Along with requesting documentation from CISA, Rep. Green also asked for information on what roles other government entities must play to contribute to “ensuring the resilience of America’s cybersecurity posture.”

“The extent of Volt Typhoon’s activities became public more than a year ago,” the representative wrote. “It is the Committee’s hope that the Trump Administration will provide the American people with confidence that their government is taking every step possible to mitigate the impact of Volt and Salt Typhoon on government entities and businesses.”

“If the Biden Administration was negligent in its response, we must hold accountable those responsible for failing to mitigate one of the greatest modern-day threats to the homeland,” he continued.

Despite Republicans’ focus on addressing cyber threats, Rob Joyce, former director of cybersecurity at the National Security Agency, warned lawmakers earlier this month that the Federal government’s recent attempted – and successful – firing of thousands of Federal workers could be putting U.S. cybersecurity at risk.

“I want to raise my grave concerns that the aggressive threats to cut U.S government probationary employees will have a devastating impact on the cybersecurity and our national security at my former agency,” Joyce told lawmakers while speaking during a committee hearing on deterring Chinese cyber threats.