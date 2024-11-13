A new bill is making its way through Congress to protect unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP) whistleblowers – because when the truth is out there, it should at least be safe to talk about it.

Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., on Nov. 12 introduced the UAP Whistleblower Protection Act, which would provide protections to whistleblowers who bring attention to Federal funding that is being used to study UAPs – or UFOs as they are more commonly known.

“We need to protect folks who want to come forward,” Rep. Burchett said in a statement. “Our government spends tens of millions of dollars on looking into UAPs, yet when someone wants to bring something forward, members of our government want to shut it down. People who want to bring the truth to light should be protected.”

Transparency around UAPs – and Federal efforts to investigate them – has been a growing priority for lawmakers, reflecting years of mounting curiosity and pressure for clearer answers.

Whistleblower protection has become a key focus, as lawmakers seek to ensure that those with knowledge of UAP-related activities can come forward without fear of retaliation.

During a hearing today by subcommittees of the House Oversight Committee, witnesses echoed this sentiment, telling lawmakers that “elements of the government are engaging in a disinformation campaign to include personal attacks designed to discredit UAP whistleblowers.”

Tim Gallaudet, retired rear admiral of the U.S. Navy and chief executive officer of Ocean STL Consulting, explained that advocating for greater transparency from the U.S. government validating the credibility of witnesses and other former government and military UAP whistleblowers “is a moral imperative.”

“We know from last year’s UAP hearing and recent statements and publications by credible whistleblowers that UAPs … represent a new realization that we are not the only advanced intelligence in the universe,” Gallaudet said.

Luis Elizondo, a former Defense Department official, also urged Congress to “create a protected environment so whistleblowers, desperate to do the right thing, can come forward without fear.”

“As it currently stands, these whistleblowers suffer because of stigma, a code of silence, and concerns about retaliation. These whistleblowers should be encouraged to come forward in ways that protect them against any forms of retaliation,” Elizondo said. “Policies and procedures should ensure that protection.”