The General Services Administration (GSA) announced that it selected 27 small businesses under its governmentwide acquisition contract (GWAC) Polaris.

Polaris, GSA’s GWAC, provides federal agencies with streamlined access to IT services and solutions while emphasizing opportunities for small businesses such as those that are women-owned, or service-disabled veteran-owned.

Under the service-disabled veteran-owned small business group, GSA awarded 27 small businesses a spot on the contract ahead of when it was expected to make business selections, previously saying those spots would be filled during the next fiscal year.

GSA noted in a posting to the Federal Register on Aug. 28, that while “apparently successful offerors” have been identified, “the award process will not be completed prior to the end of this fiscal year.”

“Evaluations of the remaining proposals will continue,” said GSA about other awards under Polaris, adding that “If you have not received notification with this phase, please understand that your proposal is still under consideration and you have not been eliminated from competition.”

GSA also added that no offeror has been eliminated from competition.

While the veteran-owned awards have run ahead of schedule, awards made to those in the Polaris pool for Historically Underutilized Business Zones were delayed, according to GSA, who said last month that despite plans to make awards under that pool by Sept. 30 – the end of the current fiscal year – it would “not be completed” by that deadline.

In December, GSA awarded the Polaris GWAC to 102 small businesses under its Small Business pool.