In this episode of MeriTalking, MeriTalk’s Gail Emery chats with George Teas, Vice President of Solutions Architecture at Elastic, about the Federal zero trust journey. As agencies move from crawl to run, they face mounting challenges with visibility, interoperability, and scalability. Teas shares insights on how agencies can harness data across the five pillars of zero trust to overcome these hurdles—without losing ground on their existing cybersecurity investments.
