The Department of Defense (DoD) is set to cut about 5,400 probationary civilian workers starting this week and impose a hiring freeze as the Trump administration continues to carry out massive headcount cuts across the Federal government.

“We expect approximately 5,400 probationary workers will be released … as part of this initial effort, after which we will implement a hiring freeze while we conduct a further analysis of our personnel needs, complying as always with all applicable laws,” the department said in a statement released Friday.

Overall, DoD said it aims to reduce its civilian workforce by 5 to 8 percent to “produce efficiencies and refocus the Department on the President’s priorities and restoring readiness in the force.”

Probationary employees – typically those with less than two years of service and who have yet to gain civil service protection – would be the primary group affected by the planned 8 percent reduction. The department made it clear, however, that this reduction does not include uniformed military personnel who are exempt from the cuts.

The department’s announcement follows a recent video address by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, in which he confirmed the ongoing reports of the firings. Hegseth explained that the Pentagon is re-evaluating its probationary workforce, consistent with the President’s initiative to reform the Federal workforce to maximize efficiency and productivity.

“This re-evaluation of probationary employees is being done across government, not just at the Defense Department, but we believe in the goals of the program, and our leaders are carrying out that review carefully and smartly,” he said.

On Jan. 20, President Trump issued an executive order temporarily freezing the hiring of Federal civilian employees as part of an effort to reduce the size of the Federal workforce. The order includes broad exceptions for military and public safety positions, as well as for agencies responsible for distributing benefits to citizens.

However, DoD was granted a “blanket exemption” from the freeze, allowing “normal hiring actions and onboarding” to continue for the department’s civilian workforce. Despite this exemption, the DoD is moving forward with implementing the president’s workforce reduction plans.

While the dismissals will begin with probationary employees, Hegseth explained that they will eventually extend up the chain of command. The goal, he said, is to retain “the best and brightest” while letting go of those deemed underperformers.

Despite reassurances that the dismissals would not affect uniformed officials and would begin with probationary employees, President Donald Trump on Friday fired the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Air Force General C.Q. Brown, the president’s top uniformed military adviser. Brown was serving a four-year term meant to end in September 2027.

The Pentagon’s civilian leadership changes from one administration to the next, but the uniformed members of the U.S. armed forces are meant to remain apolitical, carrying out the policies of both Democratic and Republican administrations.

Following the dismissal of Brown, President Trump nominated retired U.S. Air Force Lieutenant General Dan Caine to serve as the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Lisa Franchetti and Air Force Vice Chief of Staff General James Slife were also removed from their post. President Trump also removed the judge advocates general for the Army, Navy and Air Force, a position that ensures enforcement of military justice.