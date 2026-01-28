The Pentagon’s Joint Inter-Agency Task Force 401 (JIATF 401) on Monday announced updated guidance for counter-unmanned aerial systems (UAS) operations, giving installation commanders broader authority to respond to unauthorized drone activity around military facilities.

According to the department, the updates address the increasing availability and capability of UAS used by state and non-state actors. The updated framework removes previous limitations that focused defensive actions at installation fence lines.

Commanders are now authorized to operate across expanded defensive perimeters and to determine threats based on the “totality of circumstances,” including unauthorized surveillance of designated facilities.

“Drones are a defining threat for our time,” said Brig. Gen. Matt Ross, director of JIATF 401. “Technology is evolving fast and our policies and counter-UAS strategy here at home must adapt to meet this reality.”

The guidance streamlines and consolidates existing policies for detecting and mitigating UAS.

The guidance simplifies threat identification and clarifies that unauthorized drone flights may be treated as surveillance threats before entering an installation’s perimeter. It authorizes increased information sharing among federal partners, including the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Justice.

It also allows trained and certified contractors to serve as counter-UAS operators under certain conditions.

Under the new policy, service secretaries may designate covered facilities or assets based on risk assessments, with authority that can be delegated to service chiefs. Installation commanders are directed to issue installation-specific operating procedures within 60 days and to assess vulnerabilities, conduct training drills, and develop defensive plans.

JIATF 401 said it will support implementation by providing training through Joint Counter-Small UAS University, facilitating information sharing, and offering access to evaluated counter-UAS capabilities.