The Department of Defense (DoD) unveiled an updated two-year roadmap outlining how it plans to accelerate the delivery of software capabilities necessary to support the continued growth of the Pentagon’s software factory ecosystem and enterprise cloud program.

The Software Modernization Implementation Plan for Fiscal Years (FY) 2025 and 2026 expands on the foundation laid by the FY 2023-2024 roadmap.

According to Rob Vietmeyer, the DoD’s chief software officer, lessons learned during the first phase helped refine the current strategy.

“For a small portion, we learned that we didn’t know enough about a couple of those activities, so we dropped them. And then some of them, we were maybe over aggressive, or they evolved,” Vietmeyer said on May 7 during AFCEA’s TechNet Cyber conference. “I’ll say, from an agile perspective, we didn’t have the user score exactly right, so some of these stories have continued into the implementation plan two.”

The DoD achieved 27 of its 41 original tasks in the FY 2023-2024 plan. Twelve activities in the previous plan were carried over to the new plan, and two were consolidated into new goals.

The updated roadmap outlines three overarching goals: accelerating the enterprise cloud environment, expanding a department-wide software factory ecosystem, and transforming internal processes to enable faster software development.

Accelerate the DoD Enterprise Cloud Environment

The roadmap prioritizes extending cloud capabilities to the tactical edge through programs like Stratus and Joint Operational Edge. These efforts will enable reliable, secure cloud access outside the continental United States, integrating modern software practices such as DevSecOps and zero trust security frameworks.

To support this, the DoD will develop a cloud mesh reference design over the next two years to enable seamless, secure data and software integration across global infrastructures.

Additionally, the plan recognizes the innovation potential in smaller tech firms and emphasizes contracting pathways for small businesses and niche providers, aiming to activate these options before the end of FY2026. These additional pathways will support innovation beyond the major cloud players.

Establish Department-wide Software Factory Ecosystem

The second pillar of the plan aims to scale proven practices in DevSecOps from leading software factories across the DoD into a cohesive, department-wide ecosystem.

In FY 2023-2024, the department developed a baseline inventory of its software factories and provided guidance and tools, including Application Programming Interface standards and DevSecOps-aligned test and evaluation tools.

Now, the goal is to institutionalize that success, making participation in the software factory ecosystem the default across all DoD missions. To get there, the CIO plans to eliminate procedural roadblocks, expand the number of platforms with continuous Authority to Operate status, and create a DevSecOps reference design tailored to AI and automated systems.

Transform Software Processes to Enable Resilience and Speed

However, software modernization goes beyond upgrading technology – it requires a fundamental shift in culture and processes. That’s why the third goal zeroes in on overhauling outdated practices to support modern software delivery methods.

This transformation effort aligns with broader DoD initiatives, including Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth’s March memo on Modern Software Acquisition and the launch of the Software Fast Track program, which aims to dramatically cut procurement timelines for emerging software solutions.

“For modern practices to become the routine way of developing and delivering software, policy, regulations, and standards must be reviewed and updated,” the plan states. That includes modernizing cybersecurity approval workflows and reducing friction around adopting new tools and services.